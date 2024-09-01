Lions Triumph at Touchdown Pacific

September 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







The BC Lions machine was in line with the weather conditions in our capital. Sizzling hot, clear and with no signs of clouding over.

Nathan Rourke and company made Touchdown Pacific a night to remember as they cruised to a 38-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in front of a packed house of 14, 727 at Royal Athletic Park.

The Lions move to 6-6 on the season while snapping their five-game losing skid. At the same time, they sent a message to the rest of the league that this is still a squad that should be taken seriously as the run to the playoffs heats up.

