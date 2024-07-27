Lions Add Nationals Kail Dava & Mitchell Townsend to Practice Roster

July 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today the signings of National defensive lineman Kail Dava and National linebacker Mitchell Townsend to the practice roster.

Dava (6'3, 281 lbs)- joins the Lions after being selected by the team in round five (44th overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft following five productive seasons at Tennessee Tech. In 48 games with the Golden Eagles, Dava recorded 87 combined tackles (41 solo, 46 assisted), 24.5 tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

The native of Barrie, Ontario also earned Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-American honours in 2019. Dava is cleared for full activity after recovering from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff at the end of last year.

Townsend (6'3, 225 lbs)- the North Vancouver native and product of Windsor Secondary was selected in round eight (70th) overall by Hamilton in the May Draft and attended training camp with the squad. Townsend previously suited up in 36 games with the UBC Thunderbirds from 2019-23 and registered 130 total tackles (67 solo, 63 assisted), nine tackles for a loss, six sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and a defensive touchdown.

He would lead all defenders with ten tackles and recorded one sack in the T-Birds' 2023 Mitchell Bowl win over St. Francis Xavier. Townsend is the grandson of Walt Bilicki, a former linebacker who suited up in 78 games with the Lions from 1961-65 and was part of the 1964 Grey Cup championship squad.

