League One Volleyball and SKIMS Announce "LOVB SKIMS SERVE ATX" Youth Volleyball Event

Published on March 25, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







AUSTIN, TX - March 25, 2026 - League One Volleyball (LOVB), the largest community in youth volleyball and the nation's first professional volleyball league built from the club up, today announced LOVB SKIMS SERVE ATX, a first-of-its-kind youth volleyball event hosted by SKIMS in partnership with LOVB, taking place in Bee Cave, Texas on Sunday, March 29. The free event will bring together LOVB Austin Pro athletes, top collegiate NIL athletes in the country, and youth players for a day of elite on-court instruction and off-court discussions focused on confidence-building, leadership, and navigating the path from youth volleyball to college and beyond. The event is open to the broader Austin-area volleyball community.

"LOVB was built on the belief that the path from youth to pro should be visible, accessible, and inspiring," said LOVB Pro Commissioner Sandra Idehen. "LOVB SKIMS SERVE ATX is exactly what that looks like in practice. Bringing SKIMS into this moment reflects our commitment to building a league and a community that shows up for athletes in ways that go far beyond the court."

LOVB SKIMS SERVE ATX will welcome more than 180 youth club athletes and their families, each receiving hands-on instruction from LOVB staff and Olympic-pedigreed coaches, including two-time Olympic medalists Courtney Thompson and Kim Hill, as well as two-time NCAA Champion and 2014 USA Volleyball World Champion Nicole Fawcett. Keith Barnett- a former U.S. Men's National Team member, and collegiate head coach- will also lead training sessions throughout the day. LOVB Austin Pro athletes will join each session to provide one-on-one mentorship and participate in panel discussions, giving young players the opportunity to learn directly from professional athletes. All participants will also receive SKIMS apparel to wear, designed to provide comfort and confidence both on and off the court.

Collegiate NIL athletes Harper Murray (Nebraska), Olivia Mauch (Nebraska), Ella Swindle (Texas), Torrey Stafford (Texas), Kyndal Stowers (Texas A&M), and Noemie Glover (Arizona State) will round out the coaching and mentorship roster, representing the connection between youth volleyball and the professional game that defines LOVB's youth-to-pro ecosystem.

"SKIMS was built on the belief that true confidence transforms how you show up, whether you're stepping onto the court, into the boardroom, or chasing your biggest dreams," said Kim Kardashian, Chief Creative Officer & Co-Founder, SKIMS. "Partnering with LOVB for LOVB SKIMS SERVE ATX brings that ethos to life for the next generation of athletes in a meaningful way. These young women are the future, and by creating spaces where they build resilience, leadership, and unshakeable self-belief through sport, we're empowering them to lead both on and off the court- and to achieve whatever they set their minds to in life."

The event will include three age-based sessions, each ending with a panel discussion featuring LOVB pro athletes and NIL stars sharing their journeys, the pressures of high-stakes competition, and what it means to play with confidence. Panel themes will include confidence, empowerment, inclusivity & belonging, and celebrating the unique beauty that is within us all.

Guests will enjoy SKIMS' signature aesthetic throughout the space, including co-branded volleyball courts, a limited-edition SKIMS x LOVB merchandise pop-up, athlete meet-and-greets, and a variety of interactive activations.

Coinciding with the event, SKIMS will donate 20% of net sales from the SKIMS Sleep and Cotton Fleece Collections at its Austin store from March 27 to 29th, to benefit the LOVB Foundation - which fosters personal and holistic growth and community involvement through youth volleyball at the grassroots level. In addition to this contribution, SKIMS has made a generous donation to the LOVB Foundation, furthering its commitment to the volleyball community.

LOVB SKIMS SERVE ATX is the latest activation in the SKIMS x LOVB partnership, reflecting both brands' shared commitment to empowering athletes at every stage of the game and positioning volleyball at the intersection of sports, fashion, and culture.

For more information about League One Volleyball, please visit www.lovb.com.







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