Going Down Swinging: Larson, LOVB Heat up Ahead of the Postseason

Published on March 25, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







We're coming into the final weeks of League One Volleyball's 2026 regular season, and the excitement is peaking. All six teams are still in postseason contention, four can still win the regular season title, and athletes across the league are making incredible efforts all over the court.

One of those hitting her stride is living legend Jordan Larson. The LOVB Nebraska outside hitter is hanging up her kneepads at the end of the season and playing with a ferocity that few can match.

"I'm really just trying to take each opportunity," she said after a stellar 20-kill, .645-efficiency match against LOVB Austin last week. "I've always felt that going out and playing, but we're coming down to crunch time and how can I leave it all out there with no regrets. I'm going down swinging."

Lately, when she's been swinging, the ball's been finding the floor. Larson has set LOVB personal bests in kills, points and attack efficiency - or all three - during four of her last seven matches. Last week, she led all players with 30 kills and 37 points in two matches, including that Player-of-the-Match-winning tally of 20 kills, four blocks and an ace to lead Nebraska past Austin.

Larson's rise coincides with a turnaround in Nebraska's postseason hopes. Currently 7-9, the team is 4-3 since Larson caught fire on February 22, and two of those losses came in five sets. With last week's win, Nebraska took over fourth place in the league standings from Austin. Only the top four teams make the LOVB Playoffs this season.

Larson, who joined LOVB Nebraska's ownership group last summer, isn't the only reason for the turnaround. Setter Laura Dijkema has paced the offense to a .300 efficiency mark in each of the last six matches, and Nebraska's the only team with three athletes at 30 or more blocks on the year.

Still, Larson's leadership and experience has been critical for Nebraska down the stretch. Thanks to her, to Dijkema, the middles and everyone else on the roster, Nebraska has "great potential to go really far," according to head coach Suzie Fritz.

As for how the 39-year-old is doing the things she's doing, Larson stays modest.

"I'm very lucky that I've had phenomenal coaches along the way," she said during a press conference after the Austin match, "I can really see blocks in front of me and what's happening and I can fit around them and adjust. I'm grateful that I've learned the ability to see and respond appropriately with what's given situationally. And obviously years of experience.

"But I was lucky tonight."

"Noooooo. No way," Nebraska opposite Kimberly Drewniok quickly interjected.

"I feel like you're just saying that," agreed Fritz. "The tools at her disposal are remarkable."

Remarkable: a great word to describe Larson's skill, her presence, her career. Which, if she has anything to say about it, will last a week or two longer than previously announced.

This Week's LOVB Schedule

Wednesday, March 25

LOVB Atlanta at LOVB Nebraska | 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central | Watch on USA Network

LOVB Salt Lake at LOVB Houston | 7:30 p.m. Central | Stream on ESPN+

Thursday, March 26

LOVB Madison at LOVB Austin | 7 p.m. Central | Stream Free on Victory+

Saturday, March 28

LOVB Madison at LOVB Atlanta | 5 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Central | Steam on ESPN+

LOVB Salt Lake at LOVB Nebraska | 4:30 p.m. Central/3:30 p.m. Mountain | Stream on ESPN+







League One Volleyball Stories from March 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.