Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

September 28, 2021 - NBA G League (G League)







This past week the Kansas City Monarchs won their third American Association title, the United Soccer League announced it will create a professional Division II women's soccer league in the United States: the USL Super League, and Kansas City NWSL revealed it will play its home games at Children's Mercy Park next season. Highlights from this week are from the American Association; Double-A Central League, High-A Central League, High-A West League, USL Super League, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League Championship, United Soccer League One, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Football League, North American Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, and American Ultimate Disc League.

BASEBALL

American Association

For the first time since 1957, the Kansas City Monarchs finished their season with a league title - defeating the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 8-1. It is the Monarchs third American Association League title and first since 2018.

The Kansas City Monarchs clinched their third American Association title, completing a sweep of the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks in Kansas City, Kansas.

Double-A Central League

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have captured the first ever Double-A Central Championship after defeating Wichita at Riverfront Stadium as the Naturals beat the Wind Surge by a 6-2 final to complete the three-game sweep. The title for Northwest Arkansas is the club's first since winning the Texas League Championship in 2010.

Double-A Northeast League

Rallying from down 5-0 through seven innings, the Akron RubberDucks came back to walk off the Bowie Baysox, 6-5, on Bo Naylor's two-out, ninth-inning RBI single that won Game 3 and earned Akron a sweep of the Double-A Northeast Championship Series at Canal Park Friday night. The sixth championship in Akron franchise history was its first since 2016 and the first clinched at home since 2009.

High-A Central League

The Quad Cities River Bandits secured their 12th championship in franchise history as they topped the Cedar Rapids Kernels 5-0 in a winner-take-all Game Five at Modern Woodmen Park. The victory concludes the River Bandits' 2021 season and marks their first championship as affiliates of the Kansas City Royals.

Quad Cities River Bandits win the High-A Central League title

High-A West League

After missing a chance to sweep the High-A West Championship Series, the Eugene Emeralds took care of business. A strong start from ace Ryan Murphy and a trio of long balls powered the Emeralds to a 5-0 blanking of the Spokane Indians in Game 4 at Avista Stadium. The title is the Emeralds' third in the past five seasons. It's the club's first campaign as a Giants affiliate.

The final out of a title-winning season here's the championship call.

Low-A Southeast League

After early suspense, the Bradenton Marauders pulled away from the Tampa Tarpons securing the Low-A Southeast League title with an 11-3 win at Steinbrenner Field. The league championship is the Marauders' second in team history and their first since 2016, when they bested Tampa, three games to one.

Low-A West League

The San Jose Giants swept the Fresno Grizzlies in the best-of-five Championship Series with a 7-2 Game Three win at Excite Ballpark. San Jose overcame an early 2-0 deficit in the contest scoring seven unanswered runs to cruise to the clinching victory. The Giants earned their first league title in 11 years and won the franchise's 12th championship overall.

SOCCER

USL Super League

The United Soccer League (USL) will create a professional Division II women's soccer league in the United States: the USL Super League. With this new league, the USL presents an unprecedented pathway for players -- from youth to professional -- within one ecosystem. The formation of the USL Super League will provide new opportunities for players, fans, coaches, referees, staff and executives looking to participate in women's professional soccer. The USL Super League expects to double the number of professional women's soccer teams in the United States when its inaugural season begins in 2023.

USL Super League Kicking off in 2023

National Women's Soccer League

Kansas City NWSL announced the team will play its home matches at Children's Mercy Park in 2022. KC NWSL is currently playing its Inaugural Season at Legends Field, where the team is undefeated in its last four appearances. The team will close out the 2021 regular season at Legends Field with four home matches in October. Children's Mercy Park is the home of Sporting Kansas City.

KC NWSL announced that they are playing next season at Children's Mercy Park, which is also the home of Sporting KC.

Major League Soccer

Nani Misses Penalty, Bizzare Save by GK Matt Turner Stop us if you've heard this one before: Matt Turner denies Nani's penalty kick.

United Soccer League Championship

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week Presented by Cleer Audio for Week 22 of the 2021 regular season with Tampa Bay Rowdies forward Sebastian Guenzatti voted Player of the Week after recording two goals for a second consecutive outing in his side's 2-0 victory against Atlanta United 2 on Saturday night at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

United Soccer League One

United Soccer League One Save of the Week - Nicholas Holiday - North Carolina FC

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, downtown Cleveland's newest professional sports team playing home games at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center, announced that Dan Geriot has been promoted to become the fifth Head Coach in Charge team history. Coach Geriot joins the Charge after spending the last six seasons in various roles on the staff for our own Cleveland Cavaliers.

MarJon Beauchamp is a rising star athlete who has recently joined NBA G League Ignite. In this introduction piece, he explains his goals and expectations for the upcoming season with Team Ignite.

Jaden Hardy is one of the most explosive athletes who has recently joined NBA G League Ignite. In this introduction piece, he explains his goals and expectations for the upcoming season with Team Ignite.

The Detroit Pistons have a new G League Affiliate: The Motor City Cruise. The Cruise is one of three new teams heading into next season.

Women's National Basketball Association

The WNBA capped off its historic 25th regular season by delivering its most-watched season since 2008 for its television partners - ABC, CBS, ESPN and ESPN2 - with viewership up 51% over the 2020 season, and by setting records for merchandise sales online and engagement across its social media platforms.

Diana Taurasi And Sue Bird Embrace After Thrilling Game

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

DeVonte Dedmon gives the REDBLACKS a chance with a punt return touchdown in the 4th quarter against Hamilton.

Champions Indoor Football

The Billings Outlaws named Brian Schmidt their inaugural head coach. Brian brings over 14 years of front office experience as well as 26 years of coaching experience including 13 years of professional coaching. In the past, Brian has been both an offensive and defensive coordinator in the IFL as well as a head coach in another league.

HOCKEY

North American Hockey League

Top Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL 20 In 20 Season Preview: London Knights

Head coach Chris Hartsburg likes what he sees from the 2021-22 Erie Otters. OHL 20 In 20 Season Preview: Erie Otters

Western Hockey League

Speed, skill and hard work. Three tenets the Calgary Hitmen are living by ahead of the 2021-22 WHL season.

Led by a new head coach and an influx of new veteran faces, the Red Deer Rebels are ready to make some noise during the 2021-22 WHL season.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Georgia Swarm announced the trade of forward Randy Staats to Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for a first-round NLL College Entry Draft selection in 2024, a second-round selection in 2023, and a contingent third-round selection in 2022. Staats has been part of the Swarm's lethal offense since being drafted in the first round (6th overall) of the 2015 NLL College Entry Draft. Throughout his five-season Swarm career, the 6'2" 200-pound righty forward from Six Nations, Ontario and Syracuse University amassed 444 career points (172 goals and 272 assists) and 340 loose ball pickups in 83 games played, including playoffs.

Unveiling of Albany FireWolves uniforms

Premier Lacrosse League

PLL TOP 5! The Best of DC - Championship Game

After a legendary playing career, Paul Rabil is hanging up the cleats. Here are his Top-10 moments â from college, to international, to pro

OTHER SPORTS

American Ultimate Disc League

2021 AUDL Championship Weekend: Jacob Fairfax Highlights. Jacob Fairfax was big for the Raleigh Flyers offense.

Did we miss anything newsworthy or downright fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from September 28, 2021

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.