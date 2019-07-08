Lake Erie's Aaron Hill And River City's Brendan Feldmann Take Home Weekly Awards

Lake Erie Crushers infielder Aaron Hill and River City Rascals right-hander Brendan Feldmann win this week's Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards, as chosen by Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation.

Hill earns his first Player of the Week award after a scorching week at the plate for the Crushers, as the 24-year-old second baseman notched six hits in 20 at-bats (.450) with a home run, two doubles, a triple, nine RBI and five walks. Hill managed to raise his batting average from .250 to .265 over those six games and aided Lake Erie to a 4-2 stretch leading into the All-Star break.

Hill has spent all of his two professional seasons with the Lake Erie Crushers following a four-year college career at the University of Connecticut. He was an All-Star in 2018, played in all of the Crushers 96 games and finished the year with a .297/.407/.432 slash line earning him Rookie of the Year honors. This season, Hill is tied for fourth in the Frontier League in doubles (13) and tied for third in home runs (seven).

Feldmann was a catalyst in the River City Rascals rotation across two starts, which resulted in his first Pitcher of the Week award in 2019. The right-handed starter went 2-0 and allowed just one run on seven hits over 15.1 innings. Feldmann also did not walk a batter and struck out a combined 17.

The 25-year-old is in his third professional season and first in the Frontier League. On the season with River City, Feldmann is 3-0 with a 1.36 ERA. In 33 innings, he has allowed 22 hits, has struck out 33 and walked only five. Feldmann comes from the Houston Astros organization and made one appearance in triple-A and 17 in double-A. In his professional career, the right-hander owns a 2.44 ERA over 114.2 innings pitched.

The Frontier League is entering its 27th season in 2019 and features ten teams stretching from Pennsylvania to Missouri and from Kentucky to the Great Lakes.

