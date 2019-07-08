Slammers to Host Annual Guns-N-Hoses Charity Softball Game Along Side Superhero Night

July 8, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers will host their annual Guns-N-Hoses Game on Friday, July 19th along with Superhero Night. Tickets are $10 with $5 going back to Easterseals Joliet Region and are good for both games.

Superhero Night will include a vehicle display with a touch-a-truck by both Police and Fire Departments, a pre-game demonstration by the Joliet Police Department's K9 unit, along with the Joliet Police Pipes and Drums. There will also be Superhero characters available for fans to meet and take photos with on the concourse.

The Guns-N-Hoses Charity Softball Game between the Joliet Police and the Joliet Fire will start at 5 pm, with gates opening at 4:30 pm. The Slammers game will start at the normal time of 7:05 pm. Stay after the game for a Superhero themed firework show.

The Slammers will wear an Iron Man themed jersey during the game. There will be a silent auction set up across from the team store, where fans can bid on the jerseys throughout the game. Bidding will end immediately after the third out of the top of the 7th inning. Proceeds from the auction will also benefit Easterseals Joliet Region. Following the game, those that win the highest bid will be able to go onto the field to claim their jersey.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.jolietslammers.com or by calling 815-722-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.