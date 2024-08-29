LA Galaxy Icon Marcelo Sarvas Answers USA vs. Mexico Call

Ontario, Calif. - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) side Empire Strykers, which will host the upcoming indoor rivalry clash between the United States and Mexico, today announced that Marcelo Sarvas has accepted a call-up for the game. Originally from Brazil, the former LA Galaxy star is a citizen of both his native country and the U.S., his adopted home. Sarvas boasts the priceless experience of having enjoyed an extensive outdoor career that spanned four countries and saw him help the Galaxy to two separate Major League Soccer (MLS) final triumphs.

Tickets to the Americans' September 29 meeting with El Tri are available exclusively on Ticketmaster. They're valid for both the men's match and the women's meeting with Mexico earlier that day.

Marcelo Sarvas expressed his excitement about being selected for the high-profile occasion at Ontario's Toyota Arena.

"Having lived stateside for the past 13 years, things are really coming full circle with this opportunity to represent the country that has welcomed me with open arms," said the 15-year veteran of the professional game. "The fact we're facing our top rival makes this a true indoor baptism by fire, which has me even more excited. I'm a competitor, and I'm ready. There are no friendly matches when the U.S. takes on Mexico, so I know the stadium will be rocking and everyone will leave it all out on the field. Let's go, USA!"

Growing up in Sao Paulo, Sarvas rose through the youth ranks of local giants Corinthians. In 2003, he joined another Brazilian side in Noroeste and soon thereafter embarked on a four-year journey across Sweden, where he played for Karlskrona AIF, Kristianstads FF, Mjällby AIF, and Bunkeflo IF. In 2009, the then 27-year-old was recruited by Polonia Warsaw and quickly proved himself as a key contributor with the Polish topflight club. Highlights included two goals in six UEFA Europa League games.

Marcelo Sarvas subsequently joined Costa Rica's Alajuelense and led the side to back-to-back domestic crowns in the 2011 spring and fall seasons as well as an impressive effort in the 2011-12 edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. The midfielder's outstanding play drew the attention of group stage opponent LA Galaxy, which signed him ahead of the 2012 MLS campaign.

Over the course of the next three years, Sarvas proved instrumental in one of the most successful stretches in Galaxy history, as he lifted both the 2012 and 2014 MLS Cup trophies while taking the field 88 times alongside such international icons as Robbie Keane, David Beckham, and Landon Donovan. In his first championship-winning season with his new club, the Brazil native finished third on the roster with seven assists.

Following his time in Southern California, Marcelo Sarvas would go on to amass nearly 80 appearances over the course of one season with the Colorado Rapids and two seasons with his third MLS outfit, D.C. United.

Anyone looking to attend the United States versus Mexico doubleheader on September 29 may secure their tickets via the Ticketmaster app or website.

