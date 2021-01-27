Kyle Davis Retires from Baseball

January 27, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Southern Illinois Miners News Release







Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that outfielder Kyle Davis has elected to retire from professional baseball. The Cincinnati, Ohio native had played for the Miners in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and was their most-productive hitter in 2019, earning Frontier League postseason All-Star honors.

Davis came to the Miners on June 27, 2018 from the Houston Astros organization, and memorably hit a walk-off home run for his first hit as a Miner that same night as part of a doubleheader sweep against the Florence Freedom. After playing in 56 games for the club that year, he returned to Southern Illinois in 2019, and was a regular in the lineup while playing multiple positions defensively. In 93 games that year, Davis batted .280 with team-leading totals of 15 home runs, 62 RBIs, 25 doubles, and 56 runs scored while amassing 97 total hits. His outstanding year (which included a .358 average, five home runs, and 29 RBIs in August during the Miners' playoff push) earned him a spot on the Frontier League postseason All-Star team.

"Kyle will be missed by the Miners, both on the field and in the clubhouse," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "He continued to improve with each season, and was our go-to power bat in 2019. Kyle had great flexibility as a player, playing second base, third base, shortstop, and two outfield positions during his time here. But most-importantly, he was a great teammate- a pleasure to have in the clubhouse every day. He has those intangibles that will make him a success in anything he chooses to do in his life. We will always consider Kyle part of our Miners Family."

Davis' finest game came on August 10, 2019 against Schaumburg, where he batted 5-for-5 with a double, two home runs (including a go-ahead grand slam) and seven RBIs, tying the second-most RBIs in a game in Miners franchise history in a 13-8 Southern Illinois victory over the Boomers.

Overall, in 149 career games, Davis hit .260 with 19 homers, 89 RBIs, 29 doubles, 78 runs scored, and 139 total hits. He began his career as a 15th-round selection in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Astros out of West Virginia University, where he was a three-time All-Big 12 selection.

"Southern Illinois revived my career," Davis said. "I cannot thank Mike and his entire staff enough for giving me the opportunity and providing me the necessary resources to finish my career on top. The professionalism of the organization was apparent from day one. The stadium, the fans, and the way the organization took care of us on and off the field were definitely on par with, if not better than in affiliated ball. (Playing for the Miners) was definitely the most fun I had during my professional career, and I met some guys that I now can call lifelong friends, and those things coupled together are priceless.

"Marion, Illinois will always hold a special place in my heart, and my time spent there was never taken for granted," Davis added. "Retirement is inevitable for every athlete, and it is my time to move on and finish my degree. I would not have wanted to end my career anywhere else, and I am forever grateful to have given my all to the Miners."

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. In addition, they have sent 59 players to MLB organizations in their 13 years of operation. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 27, 2021

Kyle Davis Retires from Baseball - Southern Illinois Miners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.