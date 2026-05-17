KVJ Gamble Pays off for Houston

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers YouTube Video







PICK SIX Kary Vincent Jr steals one from the Spring King. Gamblers up 14-3







United Football League Stories from May 16, 2026

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