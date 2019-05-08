Knights Sign USF Catcher

The Corvallis Knights have signed University of San Francisco catcher Chase Hodkinson for the 2019 season, manager Brooke Knight announced Wednesday.

Hodkinson is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior switch-hitter from Melbourne, Australia. He played at the Vermont Secondary School in Australia and at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Wash., before enrolling at USF.He is hitting .318 (14-44) in 27 games for the Dons this season, with no homers and seven RBIs. Hodkinson will be the second Australian on the 2019 roster, joining Perth native Brodie Vassalakis of Grand Canyon University.

Hodkinson hit a combined .286 (46-161) in 61 games at Lower Columbia in 2017 and 2018, with no homers and 33 RBIs. He was a second-team West Region all-star in 2017.

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 28 with the team's eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.

