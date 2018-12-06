Knights Sign RHP Corban

December 6, 2018 - West Coast League (WCL) - Corvallis Knights News Release





The Corvallis Knights have signed pitcher Jackson Arnsdorf of Corban University to a 10-day contract for the 2019 season, coach Brooke Knight announced Thursday.

He is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound sophomore right-hander from Astoria High School in Astoria, Ore. He was 2-2, 4.50 in 12 games for the Warriors in 2018, with 17 strikeouts in 22 innings.

He pitched six scoreless innings in his lone start, a 13-1 win over the University of British Columbia. He allowed seven hits and had four strikeouts and just one walk.

Arnsdorf played for the Spearfish (S.D.) Sasquatch in the Expedition league last summer and was 1-3, 8.20 in 13 games. He had 47 strikeouts in a team-leading 60.1 innings.

He played in the 2017 state 4A All-Star Series following his senior year at Astoria, when he earned all-state and all-Cowapa League honors.

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team's eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.

