Knights Sign Future San Diego OF Michael Dixon

The Corvallis Knights have signed future University of San Diego outfielder Michael Dixon for the 2019 season, coach Brooke Knight announced Thursday.

He is a 6-foot, 190-pound senior at Berkeley High School in Berkeley, Calif., who also plays first base. He will join USD for the 2019-20 academic year.

Dixon hit .358 (29-81) in 26 games for Berkeley in 2018, with five homers and 22 RBIs. He also hit .358 as a sophomore, with eight homers and 28 RBIs.

He was a West Alameda County Conference/Foothill Division first-team all-star as a junior and sophomore.

"He's the real deal," Berkeley High coach Curtis Sandeford said. "Michael Dixon's the best talent to come out of this area in a long, long time. He'll do something every time you see him play that'll make you remember him."

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team's eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.

