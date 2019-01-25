Knights Sign Aussie RHP Cooper-Vassalaki

The Corvallis Knights have signed Australian pitcher Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis for the 2019 season, manager Brooke Knight announced Friday.

He is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound right-hander from Canberra College in Canberra who is presently a freshman at Grand Canyon University.

Cooper-Vassalakis is the youngest player in the history of the Australian Baseball League, as he played for the Canberra Cavalry at 15 years of age. He has also played for the Australian MLB World Select Team, and for Australia's U18 World Baseball team.

"Brodie possesses high-end starter stuff and is a very polished pitcher. His is a very focused, mature young man who is going to add instant depth to our pitching staff this spring," GCU pitching coach Rich Dorman said.

In other Knights' news, Alex Burg, the MVP of the 2008 West Coast League championship team, was named the coordinator of run production by the Texas Rangers earlier this week. He will travel with the team and assist hitting coaches Luis Ortiz and Callix Crabbe.

Burg joins the Rangers after a nine-year minor-league career with the San Francisco, Miami, Texas, Los Angeles and San Diego organizations. He reached triple-A in three different seasons and was a career .260 hitter in 576 games, with 70 homers and 281 RBIs.

He played at Washington State and began his pro career in 2009 after being selected by San Francisco in the 24th round of the MLB draft.

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team's eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.

