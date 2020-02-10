Knights Announce 2020 Scholarships with Founding Partners

February 10, 2020 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights will once again provide educational funding through two unique scholarships for high school students with help from two of their founding partners. The Charlotte Knights Healthcare Scholarship, presented by Atrium Health, along with the Charlotte Knights STEM Scholarship Program, presented by Piedmont Natural Gas, each represent the team's focus on community initiatives.

The Knights and Atrium Health began their partnership in 2013 with the Charlotte Knights Healthcare Scholarship program. Over the course of seven years, a total of 21 high school students have each been honored with a $1,000 scholarship. In an effort to improve educational funding for high school students who are interested in pursuing a career in health care, the Charlotte Knights and Atrium Health will provide three more $1,000 college scholarships to local high school seniors in 2020. The upcoming season will mark the eighth consecutive year of this partnership.

"We are proud of our ongoing partnership with the Charlotte Knights to provide academic scholarships to deserving students with an interest in healthcare," said Rasu Shrestha, MD, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Atrium Health. "By empowering and supporting the next generation, we're able to be a small part of these students having a meaningful impact on communities in the future as they provide health, hope and healing to countless lives."

The Knights and Piedmont Natural Gas will also continue to award three $1,000 college scholarships to high school seniors from the Charlotte region who plan to attend college and pursue studies in the STEM disciplines of science, technology, engineering or math. Launched in 2014, Piedmont Natural Gas and the Knights have awarded a total of 18 scholarships to students attending college within Piedmont's service territories in North and South Carolina. The 2020 season will mark the seventh consecutive year of this partnership.

"Piedmont Natural Gas is committed to promoting education and careers in STEM, which is why we're honored to partner with the Knights on this scholarship for the seventh year," said Barbara Ashford, director of community relations for Piedmont Natural Gas. "Supporting and providing opportunities to bright young minds in our community through the STEM Scholarship Program is something we take pride in each year."

The Charlotte Knights STEM Scholarship Program, presented by Piedmont Natural Gas, will be awarded during an on-field ceremony on Tuesday, June 16. The Charlotte Knights Healthcare Scholarship, presented Atrium Health, will be awarded during an on-field ceremony at BB&T Ballpark on Wednesday, June 17. More details about each of the scholarships, along with applications to apply, guidelines and more, can be found at www.CharlotteKnights.com. All applications must be completed by Sunday, May 3, 2020.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 10, 2020

Knights Announce 2020 Scholarships with Founding Partners - Charlotte Knights

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.