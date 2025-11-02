Knighthawks Sign Three Free Agents to Entry-Level Deals

Published on November 1, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the team has signed three free agents to three-year deals, pending league approval.

Gareth Haigh and Jackson Brown are both joining the Knighthawks after stints around the NLL since 2022; they both play for the Cobourg Kodiaks in Major Series Lacrosse. Nathan Kapp comes to Rochester as an undrafted free agent following a five-year career at Jacksonville University.

Haigh had a breakout season in the Ontario Senior "B" League for the Hamilton Bengals to earn his way to an NLL roster. His 35 goals and 44 assists won him the regular-season scoring title; he averaged 4.4 points per game. In 2019, he had his breakout in Junior "A" with the Mimico Mountaineers, scoring 33 goals and 30 assists in 24 games.

Previously signed by the Halifax Thunderbirds, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward played four games for the Kodiaks last season in the MSL. The Toronto, Ontario, native notched four goals and seven assists. Growing up, Haigh also played for the Jr. Knighthawks at the Jr. NLL Tournament.

Brown joins Rochester after a 14-game summer with the Kodiaks. The 26-year-old netminder tallied 470 saves and a .772 save percentage while averaging 11.36 goals against per game. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound goalie was in Albany in 2023 as a member of the FireWolves' practice squad.

Before his time in the NLL, the goalie played for four years with the Toronto Beaches in the Ontario Junior "A" League. Following an injury setback, Brown joined the Okotoks Raiders (RMJALL) in Calgary and had the opportunity to compete in the Minto Cup tournament. The Oakville, Ontario, native played junior lacrosse for the Port Coquitlam Saints in the British Columbia Junior "A" Lacrosse League before signing with the FireWolves as a free agent.

Kapp is a faceoff specialist. Originally from Middleton, Wis., he played his college ball in a starkly different environment, Jacksonville, Fla. In five seasons as a Dolphin, he took over 1,600 faceoffs and scooped up 468 ground balls. His career faceoff percentage sits at .554. In his final year of eligibility, Kapp went 240-408 at the dot and scooped up 120 ground balls. He finished his career as the school's all-time leader in faceoff wins and ground balls.

In college, he was coached by Rochester field lacrosse legend John Galloway. The former Rattlers goalie took the Jacksonville job in 2016 and has now spent 10 years at the helm of Florida's only NCAA Division I men's lacrosse program.

"We couldn't be prouder to watch Nathan chase his dream of playing professional lacrosse for a storied franchise like the Knighthawks," Galloway said. "I have never seen a graduate be as intentional with his training without any assurance he would even get a tryout. His tireless work ethic and persistent attitude reminded me that sometimes, not taking no for an answer can be the most powerful motivator."

Rochester begins the 2025-26 NLL season on Sunday, Dec. 14, with a 6:00 p.m. matchup against the San Diego Seals. The Knighthawks then return home to Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m. For ticket information, please call (585) 510-1616 or email tickets@knighthawks.com.







