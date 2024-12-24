Kino Stadium to Hold World Baseball Classic Qualifier

Kino Stadium will host the MLB Sanctioned World Baseball Classic Qualifier March 2-3-4-6. This event was scheduled in 2020 and as soon the players took the field they removed for COVID.

Because of this event they now have a working scoreboard and four pitch clocks. The Tucson Saguaros played the entire 2024 season without a scoreboard and had to play on the road in the playoffs due to construction of this scoreboard.

The ballpark is in the best shape it has ever been and the staff at Kino will do a great job with this event.

Kino Stadium is the premier baseball Stadium available to Independent Baseball in the United States. Kino Stadium hosted the Pecos League Championship Series in 2016 and 2022. The Tucson Saguaros have called Kino Stadium home since 2016. Teams are as follows: China, Germany, Brazil and Colombia

Tickets: https://www.mlb.com/world-baseball-classic/venues/tucson

