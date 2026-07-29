Keyin College Named Presenting Partner of 2026 Training Camp

Published on July 29, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







The Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club is proud to announce Keyin College as the presenting partner of our 2026 Training Camp, a multi-phase preseason program that will carry the team across Atlantic Canada before the puck drops on the regular season.

The 2026 Training Camp is built in three phases, taking the Regiment from Prince Edward Island to communities across Newfoundland and into the club's home opener at Mary Brown's Centre.

Phase One - Prospects, Moncton & Charlottetown

Camp opens with a focus on the Regiment's younger prospects, giving the club's next wave of talent an early opportunity to compete against strong QMJHL competition. Phase one features two road games: the Regiment faces the Moncton Wildcats at the Moncton Coliseum on August 21, then travels to Prince Edward Island to meet the Charlottetown Islanders at Simmons Sports Centre in Charlottetown on August 23.

Phase Two - The Newfoundland Tour

The camp then heads home for a three-game Newfoundland tour against the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League, bringing Regiment hockey directly to fans in Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor and Corner Brook:

Date Venue City Puck Drop

Fri, Aug 28 Steele Community Centre Gander 7:00 PM

Sat, Aug 29 Windsor Stadium Grand Falls-Windsor 4:00 PM

Mon, Aug 31 Corner Brook Civic Centre Corner Brook 7:00 PM

Tickets for all three Newfoundland games are on sale now at tickets.nlregiment.com, priced at $25 plus HST and applicable surcharge. Fans can also purchase through each venue's box office.

Phase Three - Road to the Home Opener

The final phase of camp leads the Regiment back to St. John's and into the 2026-27 regular season home opener on September 18 against the Saint John Sea Dogs at Mary Brown's Centre.

"Training camp is where our season takes shape, and having Keyin College alongside us as presenting partner makes this year's program that much stronger. Keyin has deep roots in communities right across this province, and that shared commitment to Newfoundland and Labrador is exactly what this camp is about. Taking our team to Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor and Corner Brook lets us bring Regiment hockey to the fans across the province, and we could not ask for a better partner to help make it happen."

Glenn Stanford, President, Newfoundland Regiment Hockey Club

"We see a lot of ourselves in this team - the hard work, dedication, and preparation it takes to prepare for the season ahead. That's the same spirit we see in our students as they prepare for their own journey toward a career, no matter where in the province they call home. With campuses in St. John's, Bay Roberts, Grand Falls-Windsor, Gander, and Stephenville, we're proud to take a province-wide approach to supporting our communities. We're excited to be part of the team's journey across our beautiful province and the Atlantic region, and to stand behind the Regiment and the values of discipline and commitment that connect us."

Blair Connolly, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Keyin College

Looking ahead to the regular season, 2026-27 season tickets, 16-game and 8-game packages, and group ticket experiences are all on sale now at tickets.nlregiment.com. With multiple sellouts last season and demand climbing again, fans are urged to secure their seats early for the upcoming campaign.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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