Kevin Porter Named Head Coach at National Team Development Program

Published on May 15, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

U.S. National Team News Release







PLYMOUTH, Mich. - USA Hockey announced today that Kevin Porter (Northville, Mich.) has been hired as a head coach for its National Team Development Program.

Porter is a former captain of the NTDP who played 12 seasons of professional hockey, including 249 games in the NHL. He just finished his second season as an assistant coach at the NTDP.

"Kevin is a leader by nature and brings a passion to help young players grow on and off the ice," said Scott Monaghan, assistant executive director of USA Hockey for the NTDP and USA Hockey Arena. "He is a terrific communicator and teacher and we're excited to have him as a head coach within our program."

This past August, Porter served as head coach of the U.S. entry in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he led Team USA to its first title since 2004 and only second ever.

Prior to coming to the NTDP as a coach, Porter served four seasons as an assistant coach for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the American Hockey League where he helped lead the Penguins to a pair of Calder Cup playoff appearances.

As a player, Porter is one of a select few who have earned both the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, where he did so as captain while playing at the University of Michigan in 2007-08, and the Stanley Cup, which he earned with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016.

A four-year captain in the AHL with the Rochester Americans, Porter also served as captain of Team USA for the 2006 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship and helped the U.S. to a silver medal at the 2004 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship.

Porter will serve as head coach of the U.S. National Under-18 Team for the upcoming 2026-27 season. He replaces Greg Moore, whose contract was not renewed.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026

Kevin Porter Named Head Coach at National Team Development Program - U.S. National Team

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