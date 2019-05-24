Kevin Cron to Become 71st Missoula Alum to Reach the Show

MISSOULA, MONT. - As of Thursday night, there were rustlings around the baseball world that Diamondbacks 1B prospect Kevin Cron was on a plane to join the team in San Francisco. Friday morning, those whispers have been validated - according to John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station, when the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field tonight against the San Francisco Giants, 26-year-old Kevin Cron will make his MLB debut and become the 71st Missoula alum to grace baseball's largest stage.

The term "Baseball Family" has never been more appropriate. Son of Chris Cron, Manager of the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks AAA Affiliate) and younger brother of CJ Cron, current Minnesota Twins 1B - Kevin is a Phoenix native who played his college ball at Texas Christian University. As a high school senior, the Seattle Mariners selected Cron in the 3rd round of the 2011 MLB Draft - ultimately Cron decided to delay his professional debut and attend TCU. In 2014 the D-backs drafted Cron in the 14th round of the MLB draft and now, less than 5 years later he'll have the chance to contribute for his hometown club.

In 2014, Missoula saw Kevin Cron and his massive 6'5" 250lb frame hold down first-base for the first 33 games of his professional career, where he slashed .295/.373/.508 with 6 HR and 28 RBI. Cron was just getting started. In his first taste of full-season baseball, Cron slapped 27 HR and 97 RBI in 2015 as a power house for the Adv. A Visalia Rawhide - again, we hadn't seen anything yet. Hopefully Cron purchased a nice trophy case as 2016 - 2018 was an embarrassment of recognition and honors for Cron's on-field performances - 2016 Arizona Fall League "Rising Star," Post-Season All-Star (AA '16, AA '17, AAA '18), 2017 AA Southern League MVP, MiLB.com Organizational All-Star ('17 & '18) - to just name a few.

Cron's linear progression didn't stop in 2019 as he has produced astronomical numbers for AAA Reno. In just 44 games, Cron is touting a batting average of .339 with a ridiculous .OPS of 1.237 while cracking 21 HR (just one less than his entire 2017 campaign - in 60 less games) and driving in 62 RBI.

Currently sitting 3rd in the NL West at 25-25, the Diamondbacks hope to see continued production out of Cron and use his bat to climb to the top of the division.

