Keller Commits to the University of New England

Springfield, Illinois - The Springfield Jr. Blues, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are proud to announce that team captain Isaac Keller has committed to play NCAA D - III hockey at the University of New England.

Keller, a native of Grand Rapids, MI, played three seasons in the Capital City appearing in 151 games. He tallied 23 goals and 46 assists for 69 points. Prior to joining the Jr. Blues, Isaac played 69 games for the Minot Minotauros collecting 3 goals and 7 assists for 10 points.

Keller becomes the seventh Jr. Blues player to commit to a college. He joins Zach Howard (Army), JJ Cataldo (Army), Hadley Hudak (Lake Superior State), Dylan Glinski (Trine), Andrew Schultz (Aurora), and Landry Schmuck (Aurora).

We want to wish Isaac the best of luck and thank you for a memorable three season in Springfield.

The Jr. Blues kick off the 2024-25 season on home ice Friday September 20th against the Anchorage Wolverines.

