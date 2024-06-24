2024-25 Schedule Is Here

Springfield, Illinois - The Springfield Jr. Blues, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), are pleased to announce the release of our 2024-25 regular season schedule! There are a few important points to make note of for this year's schedule and we have all that information for you below.

Our 32nd season will kick off Friday September 20 & 21 when the Anchorage Wolverines and Kenai River Brown Bears visit the Nelson Center.

The Schedule by the Numbers:

The Jr. Blues schedule comprises of 59 games: 28 Home, 28 Away, and 3 at the Showcase.

The NAHL Showcase will take place September 25-28 at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, MN where we will play 3 games and schedule will be announced later.

We will have 14 home games in 2024, and 14 in 2025.

Our road schedule will consist of two trips to Alaska for the fourth consecutive season. We travel up to face Fairbanks and Anchorage in November, and then once again to face Fairbanks and Kenai River in March.

We will have our first ever Education Day Game on Thursday December 19th at 11:00 AM vs. the Anchorage Wolverines.

We will once again be in the very strong and competitive Midwest Division with the Janesville Jets, Chippewa Steel, Wisconsin Windigo, Minnesota Wilderness, Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Kenai River Brown Bears, and the Anchorage Wolverines.

We will have more information on Season Tickets, Game Promotions, and more throughout the summer so make sure to keep an eye on our website and social media platforms to stay up to date on everything JR. BLUES!

