Kansas City Comets vs. Milwaukee Wave - 1.18.26 - MASL Highlights 25/26
Published on January 21, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Kansas City Comets YouTube Video
Check out the Kansas City Comets Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 21, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Comets Stories
- Early Surge Powers Comets Past Wave
- Comets Visit Milwaukee for Sunday Showdown
- Comets Strike Down Stars
- Comets Hoping to Turn Tide against Stars
- Comets Comeback Falls Short to Wave