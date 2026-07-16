Jordan Larson to Return to LOVB Nebraska for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 15, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Nebraska News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Four-time Olympic medalist Jordan Larson will return to play for LOVB Nebraska during the 2026-27 LOVB Pro season, the team announced Friday. Larson announced before the 2026 season that it would be her final year of professional volleyball but has since decided to continue her playing career.

Larson finished the 2026 season sixth in LOVB Pro with 267 points and fifth with 234 kills while also recording 15 aces, tied for fourth in the league and the most on LOVB Nebraska. She was named the 2026 LOVB Best Outside Hitter and selected to the 2026 LOVB Icons First Team after earning second-team honors in 2025.

A Hooper native and Premier Nebraska alumna, Larson was a three-time All-American at the University of Nebraska and helped the Cornhuskers win the 2006 NCAA championship. Her No. 10 jersey was retired by Nebraska in 2017, and she was inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020. Larson was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame on June 29 in recognition of her accomplishments at Logan View High School.

Larson has assembled one of the most decorated careers in the history of American indoor volleyball since joining the U.S. Women's National Team in 2009. She helped the United States win its first Olympic gold medal in women's indoor volleyball at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where she was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and Best Outside Hitter. She also earned silver medals at the 2012 London and 2024 Paris Olympic Games and a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, becoming the first U.S. indoor volleyball athlete to win four Olympic medals. Her international résumé also includes the 2014 FIVB World Championship, six FIVB World Grand Prix/Volleyball Nations League titles and two FIVB Club World Championship titles.

Larson will return for her third season with LOVB Nebraska. She has also been a co-owner of the team since 2025 and will continue in that role.

"This decision took time, and it came from a lot of honest reflection," Larson said. "I'm coming back because when I got still enough to truly listen, I realized the game wasn't done with me, and I wasn't done with it. There is more in me, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to keep giving that to LOVB Nebraska."

For LOVB Nebraska, Larson's return is about much more than bringing back one of the league's top players.

"I know this wasn't an easy decision for Jordan, and I'm incredibly proud of her for making it on her own terms," said Kirsten Bernthal Booth, president of business operations for LOVB Nebraska. "Of course, we're thrilled to welcome Jordan back. She proved last season she's still competing at an elite level, and we're fortunate to have one of the greatest players our sport has ever seen wearing a LOVB Nebraska jersey again. More than anything, I'm proud of the way she represents herself, our team and the game of volleyball. We are so fortunate to call her a Nebraskan."

LOVB Nebraska will announce its full 2026-27 roster on Monday, July 13, with players scheduled to report in the fall. The team announced in June that Giannis Athanasopoulos had been named head coach.

Season Membership deposits for the 2026-27 season are available now for $100. Fans who place a deposit will receive priority access to purchase Season Memberships before they become available to the general public. Deposits can be made at lovbneb.com.

The full 2026-27 schedule will be announced in the coming months. Fans can follow @lovbneb on social media for the latest news and updates.







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