2026 Best Moments: Final Round

Published on July 15, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







After multiple rounds of voting, the fans have spoken and we're down to the top 3 moments from the 2026 season! Before we turn the page to a new year, help select the Best Moment of the 2026 season.

Jordan Thompson's Historic Outing

Jordan Thompson put on a clinic, carving her spot in the LOVB single-match record books with 31 kills and 32 total points to power Houston to a 3-1 win over Austin.

THOMPSON'S KILLS RECORD

Kotoe Inoue's Record

Kotoe Inoue rewrote the league record book with 34 digs, single-handedly extending rallies and leading Austin to a late season win during their race to the postseason. Eleven digs in both the second and fourth sets helped close out the 3-1 victory over Madison.

INOUE'S DIGS RECORD

Jordan Larson's Historic Outing

Jordan Larson posted 19 kills, 20 digs and a .417 hitting percentage - a double-double that would be a career night for most. At 39, she continues a career defined by relentless excellence, leading LOVB outside hitters in kills and finishing top six overall in points, kills and aces, cementing her reputation as The Governor and the GOAT.







League One Volleyball Stories from July 15, 2026

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