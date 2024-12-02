Jonathan Fauchon Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

December 2, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







This week's Videotron Player of the Week is Jonathan Fauchon of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. In a pair of road games, the 20-year-old forward from Levis, Quebec scored four times and added two assists while the Armada went 1-1-0-0 on the week.

On Friday night in Rouyn-Noranda, Fauchon put together a four-point effort with a pair of both goals and assists. Unfortunately, Fauchon and his Armada's efforts came up just short as the Huskies held on for a 6-5 win. Despite the loss, the fifth-year veteran registered his 11th multi-point game of the campaign while going an impressive 17-for-26 in the faceoff dot.

The following afternoon in Val-d'Or, Fauchon got the ball rolling with a shorthanded marker midway through the first period. He would also cap off the scoring with his 20th goal of the season in the third period, leading the Armada to a 4-0 whitewash of the Foreurs. Fauchon would earn first star honors for the contest.

Originally drafted 10th overall by the Armada in the 2020 QMJHL Draft, Fauchon currently sits tied with his Blainville linemate Justin Carbonneau for top spot in the league scoring derby with 42 points in 26 games. Currently sitting at 212 career regular season points, he needs just three more points to set the new Armada team scoring record currently held by Luke Henman (2016-21).

_

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

