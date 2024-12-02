Team of the Week Named for Week 11
December 2, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between November 25 and December 1 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Jonathan Fauchon | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-4G-2A, +2
Jérémie Minville | Gatineau Olympiques | 3GP-3G-4A, +1
Jacob Mathieu | Rimouski Océanic | 2GP-4G-1A, +0
DEFENSEMEN:
Jérémie Dumas-Larouche | Gatineau Olympiques | 3GP-1G-3A, +4
Emile Perron | Acadie-Bathurst Titan | 2GP-0G-4A, +2
GOALTENDER:
Donald Hickey | Charlottetown Islanders | 2-0-0-0, .931%, 2.00
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024
- Team of the Week Named for Week 11 - QMJHL
- Jonathan Fauchon Named Vidéotron Player of the Week - QMJHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.