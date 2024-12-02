Team of the Week Named for Week 11

December 2, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players whose outstanding performances between November 25 and December 1 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Jonathan Fauchon | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-4G-2A, +2

Jérémie Minville | Gatineau Olympiques | 3GP-3G-4A, +1

Jacob Mathieu | Rimouski Océanic | 2GP-4G-1A, +0

DEFENSEMEN:

Jérémie Dumas-Larouche | Gatineau Olympiques | 3GP-1G-3A, +4

Emile Perron | Acadie-Bathurst Titan | 2GP-0G-4A, +2

GOALTENDER:

Donald Hickey | Charlottetown Islanders | 2-0-0-0, .931%, 2.00

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.