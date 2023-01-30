Joliet Slammers Release 2023 Promotional Schedule

JOLIET, IL - The 2023 Joliet Slammers season will celebrate 51 home games with unique themes and promotions; including two celebrity appearances!

The team, which plays at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet, has 51 home games this season. The home opener is at 6:35pm on Friday, May 12 against the Sussex County Miners.

Adding on to the yearly fan-favorites of Dog Days at Duly, Princess Nights, Military Appreciation Nights presented by Duly Health and Care, and Star Wars Night, the promotions team at the Slammers have been hard at work to make sure the 2023 schedule has a little something for everyone. To highlight a few:

May 14: Mother's Day - All women will receive free entry into Duly Health and Care Field for the game. This game will also double as a Dog Day at Duly, so don't forget your four legged children.

June 3: Sitcom Night - The Slammers are bringing back this 2022 fan-favorite with an exciting twist. This year Kate Flannery (aka Meredith on The Office) will be on site!

July 9: Sandlot Night - The Slammers are celebrating this classic movie's 30th Anniversary with their fans by flying in their second celebrity appearance of the season - Chauncey Leopardi (aka Squintz)!

August 15: 815 Night - The Slammers know that area code 815 is the place to be and hope to celebrate it with the rest of the community. Don't wait to get your $2 tickets for the area's largest "block party!"

September 1: Halloween & Octoberfest - Bust out your Halloween costumes early! The Slammers are kicking off the Halloween season with candy and fun at Duly Health and Care Field. Are you 21+ looking for a better treat? This night is also doubling as the area's first Octoberfest for the season and will feature plenty of beer for those of age.

On a broader scale, The Slammers are excited to introduce underlining weekly themes of music on Thursday nights and Fireworks on Friday nights presented by Duly Health and Care. More weekly deals and steals news will be released closer to opening day.

"We could not be more excited to finally share the 2023 promotional schedule with fans," states Heather Mills, CFO and General Manager at the Joliet Slammers. "We know there are a few more dates available for themes, but we want to make sure each night is getting the recognition and excitement it deserves. After many brainstorming sessions internally and externally with key partners, we are still working to fill the handful of additional dates."

Be sure to subscribe to the Joliet Slammers e-newsletter for firsthand updates and releases on more promotion nights and Private Meet and Greet details for this year's celebrity appearances.

With multiple ticket packages now on sale, you don't want to wait to act. To see the full 2023 Promotional Schedule, ticket packages, and more visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today. Single game tickets to go on sale in April.

