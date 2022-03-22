Joliet Slammers Release 2022 Promotional Schedule

March 22, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The 2022 Joliet Slammers promotional schedule will include 51 promotions - themed nights, giveaway, Firework Fridays, Homestand Hits, and more.

The team, which plays at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet, has 51 home games this season. Home opener is 6:35pm on Friday, May 13 against the Ottawa Titans.

Adding on to the yearly fan-favorites of Pet Days, now named Dog Days at Duly, Princess Night, Military Appreciation, and Star Wars Night, the promotions team at the Slammers have done an excellent job at bringing something to the ballpark for everyone. To highlight a few:

May 31: *Almost* Halfway to Halloween - Bust out the Halloween costumes and join us for a mid-year spooky celebration.

June 7: Rock & Roll Night - Located just off Route 66 blocks from the Rock & Roll Museum, Duly Health and Care Field is celebrating all things rock and roll.

July 22: Heroes & Villains Night - All heroes and villains (super or other) are welcome to join in the fun and stay for fireworks.

August 6: Kaleb Ort Bobblehead - Making history as the first Joliet Slammer to make an MLB debut, the Slammers are honoring Kaleb with a commemorative 2022 Kaleb Ort Bobblehead.

September 2: Defenders of the Diamond - The Slammers will play Chicagoland-rival Schaumburg Boomers and defend their home field heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

The deals and steals are never-ending at Duly Health and Care Field with the Homestand Hits. If the game is a home game at Duly Health and Care Field, you can expect these additional promotions:

Twosday - Celebrate every Tuesday with $2 advance reserved tickets. Don't wait to act, ticket prices increase to $3 the day of the game.

We Care Wednesday - Presented by a.c.e therapies. The Slammers shine the spotlight on a group in need; including, but not limited to, autism awareness, cancer, environmental needs, etc.

Thirsty Thursday - Presented by Bud Light. Kick off the summer weekends with $2 beers and $4 mixed drinks.

Firework Friday - Presented by Duly Health and Care. Post-game firework shows are available every Friday night.

2,3,4 Saturday - Presented by Modelo. $2 tacos, $3 mystery beer, and $4 margaritas.

Family Fun Day Sunday - Full team autograph session.

Kids can also enjoy running the bases (presented by Meijer) after every non-fireworks home game.

The Slammers also introduced the new 2022 Fireworks 5-Game Plan! Join the Slammers for 5 hand-selected fan-favorite theme nights that include firework shows. Want more? This deal is also available in a full 10-game Fireworks Plan.

With multiple ticket packages now on sale, you don't want to wait to act. To see the full 2022 Promotional Schedule, ticket packages, and more visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-BATS today.

