Join Us Saturday, October 24 for Hornsby's Halloween BOO-Tacular

On Saturday, October 24 join Hornsby and the Tulsa Drillers for a night of safe, Halloween fun at ONEOK Field! Hornsby's Halloween BOO-tacular includes socially distanced trick or treating from local companies, Hornsby's costume contest and the playing of Hocus Pocus on the video board. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

Gates open at 5 pm for trick or treating along the concourse. At 6:45 pm Hornsby will choose the winners of his costume contest for the cutest costume, best couple costumes & best family costumes. At 7 pm, we will show the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus on our 67 foot video board!

Admission is $8.50 per person (kids 3 and under are free). Stadium food and beverage stands with popcorn, candy, sodas and more will be open for service throughout the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own trick or treating bag.

All patrons will need to wear a mask while entering the stadium and while walking on the concourse. Once you are socially distanced in your seat, you may remove your mask to enjoy the movie!

*No outside food, drink or lawn chairs allowed*

