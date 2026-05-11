John Rhys Plumlee Debut

Published on May 10, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers YouTube Video







Plumlee's first drive = instant payoff

49 yards to Jalen White for six.

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United Football League Stories from May 10, 2026

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