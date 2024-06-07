John Poland's Role in Senior Development Squad for the New England Free Jacks

It's never easy to admit as a player, but sometimes an injury brings silver linings.

It probably wasn't John Poland's and the New England Free Jacks' first thoughts in Major League Rugby Week 3. The Irish-born scrum half, who has been with the Free Jacks since 2019, sustained a pectoral injury that resulted in an early exit from the 2024 season. But the Championship-winning talisman now has a new role to play amongst the development of the Free Jacks and rugby in the New England area.

"I was gutted knowing my season was over," admits the MLR number nine veteran. "You know as a player when it's bad and it didn't take long for the scans to come back to confirm what I already knew.

"I took a few days to get away with my fiancé to process it all, knowing that I won't be able to help the lads out on the field and try to push for another Championship. It feels cruel but I came to terms with it pretty quickly. I guess I could either sulk about it or try and turn my efforts into getting back healthy and also helping the team and the organization in a different way."

Poland is making use of his situation, seeing the silver linings from his injury as he now focuses his time on helping his Free Jacks teammates whilst also taking up a coaching role with the New England Independents.

"I've had unbelievable support from everyone, constantly checking in on me," expresses the former Munster Academy graduate. "I'm involved in some of the coaching, whether that's the kicking game or attack, and enjoy leading the return to play lads with the 'RTP Coffee Group', keeping up morale.

"I've been involved with coaching before, as we do a lot of community work at the Free Jacks, so when the opportunity came up to coach the backs at the Independents, I was delighted to take it."

With over 50 appearances for the Boston franchise, Poland brings a wealth of experience to his coaching, developing a side made up of the best club and college talent within New England. It has also allowed the Irishman to head back across the pond to familiar shores, as Poland played a key coaching role in the Independents May tour to Ireland & Northern Ireland. A historic first international tour, organized as a returning favor to Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium, following their participation in the 2019 Cara Cup hosted by the Free Jacks in greater Boston.

"The recent trip to Belfast was really enjoyable" expresses the former Ireland U20s scrum half. "We played a strong Ulster Academy team, a tough but brilliant experience for the college guys. They applied themselves very well and they are incredibly enthusiastic. There's no egos, everyone wants to learn and get better, it was a really successful time."

Poland admits the opportunity to lend his efforts to coaching whilst injured has "been a real eye opener", understanding more than ever the challenges of being an athlete and knowing it doesn't last forever. "It has given me a taste as to what life is like after rugby," admits the Free Jacks star. "I recently finished my charter accounts exams, which I passed, so I'm now officially a qualified accountant. On top of that, the injury in the end has actually allowed me to step up my involvement with coaching. I've enjoyed helping the local community coaches within the colleges, something that I feel is really important going forward to increase the standard in the college game.

"The Free Jacks environment has allowed me to still feel 100% involved. I know my playing season is over but I will try to continue to add value to the team and the organization."

There is no doubt that John Poland will be missed in Free Jacks colors this season as his side pushes toward the MLR Playoffs presented by Sportsbreaks.com. But still having the experienced scrum half around the environment is clearly being put to good use in developing rugby in the community whilst also helping Poland's focus on life off the field. Something that the injured scrum half admits as at least bringing some "silver linings".

