Jocelyn Erickson, Kenleigh Cahalan Receive AUSL Golden Tickets

Published on April 18, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Senior day for Jocelyn Erickson and Kenleigh Cahalan didn't just celebrate their Florida careers; it also marked the opportunity to begin the next chapter.

The Gators were surprised with two Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Golden Tickets on Saturday afternoon following the team's match-up against Auburn. AJ Andrews delivered the tickets to Erickson and Cahalan, signifying their selection in the 2026 AUSL College Draft.

The pair will find out the draft order and which team chose them during the AUSL College Draft Show on May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Jocelyn Erickson

Erickson has been a stalwart behind the dish for the Gators for three straight seasons. She was the 2024 NFCA Division I Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year. Her defensive capabilities earned her national recognition as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner in 2024 and 2025.

A valuable piece of the offense, Erickson's numbers are consistently among the best in the conference. In the 2024 season, Erickson logged a .382 average with 15 home runs, 86 RBIs, and a .696 slugging percentage. Through 45 games this season, she's on track with even more dominant production. Erickson has a .450 / .566 / .964 slashline in 2026 so far.

Kenleigh Cahalan

Cahalan has provided elite defense for the Gators since her junior year and is an experienced third baseman and shortstop. In 2024, she was named to the All-SEC Second Team and NFCA All-South Region Third Team. Last season, she batted a career-best .302 in 2025 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs,

In her final run, she's bested those numbers. Through 45 games played, Cahalan boasts a .382 average with 15 homers and a .757 slugging percentage. Cahalan has consistently hit in the team's three-hole and started at shortstop.

Over the next few weeks, AUSL Golden Tickets will continue to be presented to college softball players at programs across the country. The AUSL College Draft Show will air on Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 to reveal which teams Erickson, Cahalan, and the rest of the 2026 class will join.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco .







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