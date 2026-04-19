AUSL Golden Tickets: UCLA's Grant, Tinsley & Woolery Drafted

Published on April 18, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Not one, not two, but three Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Golden Tickets went to the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. Utility Megan Grant, pitcher Taylor Tinsley, and infielder Jordan Woolery received AUSL Golden Tickets after the team's matchup against UC Berkeley, signifying that they have been chosen in the 2026 AUSL College Draft.

How it works: Golden Tickets and the AUSL College Draft

The trio will find out the draft order and which team chose them during the AUSL College Draft Show on May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

This is the first program that the AUSL has ever drafted three college athletes in the same year. Mississippi State and Florida have both had two athletes drafted together. Just as unique as the trio of Bruins, these Golden Ticket moments had three presenters. Two former Bruins, Natasha Watley and Jen Schroeder, presented a Golden Ticket along with sports broadcaster Elle Duncan.

Megan Grant

Grant has provided not only a powerful bat but a variety of defensive capabilities for the Bruins during her four years with the program.

She made an impact the moment she stepped on campus, starting and playing in all 58 games as a freshman. She's never logged a season batting average lower than .333. Grant has been named an NFCA All-American twice (First Team in 2025 and Second Team in 2023). She can play all over the field with starts in right field, first base, third base, left field, and shortstop. Through 44 games in her senior season (as of April 17), Grant has a slashline of .473 / .648 / 1.336.

Taylor Tinsley

Right-handed pitcher Tinsley has been the ace for the Bruins this season, leading the team with a 22-3 record in the circle. She has logged consistent innings since her sophomore year, when she had a career-best 1.90 ERA in 147.1 IP.

She is a two-time NFCA First-Team All-West Region performer (2024, 2025) and earned All-American honors for the first time last year. As of April 17, she owns a .229 career opponent batting average and 1.006 career WHIP.

Jordan Woolery

Woolery is another four-year contributor for the Bruins and was named the 2023 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Woolery has started in every game UCLA has played since she joined the program, mostly playing the corners. After recording a .424 batting average (86-for-203), .510 on-base percentage, and .887 slugging percentage her junior season, she was named a consensus First-Team All-American selection. She's besting those numbers 44 games through the 2026 season, surpassing her single-season highs with 60 runs, 26 home runs, and 90 RBIs with only 133 at-bats so far.

Three Golden Tickets remain to announce this year's college draft class. The AUSL College Draft Show will air on Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 to reveal which teams selected Grant, Tinsley, Woolery, and the rest of the 2026 class.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from April 18, 2026

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