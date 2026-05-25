Javonta with the Toe-Tap TD!
Published on May 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Houston Gamblers YouTube Video
Low snap turns into a toe-tap touchdown by Javonta Payton.
Houston is first on the board.
#ufl #highlights #football
Check out the Houston Gamblers Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 24, 2026
- Gamblers Eliminated Following Home Finale Loss - Houston Gamblers
- Battlehawks Punch Playoff Ticket Behind Dominant Defensive Performance - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Dallas Drops Sixth Straight in Loss to Louisville - Dallas Renegades
- Kings Rule Behind Offensive Explosion, Move into Playoff Position - Louisville Kings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Gamblers Stories
- Gamblers Eliminated Following Home Finale Loss
- Houston Gamblers Thank H-Town's Loyal Season Ticket Members Ahead of Final Home Game
- Plummer, Mayfield and Speed Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Double Down on Family Fun: Houston Gamblers Bring the Ultimate Kids Day Experience to Shell Energy Stadium
- Gamblers Cash in with Massive Upset over Battlehawks