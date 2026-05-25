Javonta with the Toe-Tap TD!

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers YouTube Video







Low snap turns into a toe-tap touchdown by Javonta Payton.

Houston is first on the board.

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United Football League Stories from May 24, 2026

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