Jalen Morton - Rocket Arm

Jalen Morton is the quarterback of the Southwest Kansas Storm of Arena Football One. Morton has been on the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts rosters along with spending time in the CFL and USFL. He's responsible for 10 touchdowns in the Storm's first two games, leading the team to a 2-0 record.

Born With A Rocket Arm

Jalen Morton was born to Jarrett and Adrienne Morton. He grew up in Pine Bluff, Arkansas before moving to Texas, where he'd spend his high school years. Religion has always been big in the Morton household. Jalen's grandfather Johnny Morton is a pastor, so it's always been something close to Jalen's heart. "Everything that I'm doing right now is from that foundation," Jalen said. "My Lord and Savior has blessed me with this whole adventure."

When Jalen was just a young boy the family had a blue/green ball they'd throw around in the backyard of his grandparents' house. Jalen's father quickly recognized the young Jalen had elite arm strength. He knew they had to do something with that arm, whether in football or baseball.

"Football's Always Been My First Love"

Jalen is a dual sport athlete. He grew up loving both baseball and football. In 7th grade Morton was already playing quarterback for two teams, getting those reps in early. He played for both his junior high school team as well as a select team.

This forced Jalen to learn two playbooks, and two playing styles and keep the two straight. Something he believes has helped him grow as a quarterback. Morton, now a 6-4 quarterback, didn't have that size during his junior high, or even high school years. Not having the size, and being less athletic from a running standpoint kept Morton behind some others at the position as he got into high school. After a coach told Jalen's father he was an average JV quarterback at best, Morton transferred to another high school. During a great senior season, Morton's father Jarrett put in the hard work of getting Jalen's game film to plenty of schools.

He received multiple offers and even commuted to a junior college to play both football and baseball before Willie Simmons and Prairie View A&M came into the picture. There were a lot of sleepless nights during his senior season while he wasn't sure where he'd continue his dream. Morton even had the Toronto Blue Jays of the MLB scouting him out of high school. Prairie View and coach Simmons were the perfect fit to continue his quarterback dream. "Football's always been my first love."

From College to Professional Quarterback

After going to college at just 5-11, between his freshman and sophomore years, Morton sprouted up to the 6-4 he now stands today. Some size to go with that rocket arm wouldn't hurt. After the starting quarterback went down in their homecoming game, Morton first put his name on the map by leading the team to a comeback win. He'd start the rest of the season. Morton faced competition after that and didn't start the next season. Instead of transferring out or letting it get to him, he put in the hard work and kept his faith. He'd win the job back, and really put his name on the map. He was injured late in his senior season, missing the final few games of his career.

He was the first "COVID Class" as the pandemic struck the country, and it really hurt the smaller school players and their chances of getting drafted. There were no pro days or chances to show off for scouts. He didn't get to hear his name called on draft day, but the Lord blessed him with an opportunity to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. After parting ways with the Packers during training camp, he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts. After Colts starter Carson Wentz was injured, the team had to release Morton to make room for a more veteran quarterback.

Jalen landed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL, an experience he said "did a lot for him." The team made it to the Grey Cup in his first season with the team and he was given the opportunity to compete for the starting job his second year. As he competed for playing time throughout the season it "brought out a side of me I didn't even know I had."

Morton's next stop was the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. "That was a great group of quarterbacks." The Stallions won the USFL championship and gave Morton his first taste of a title win. When the USFL and XFL merged into the UFL it left Morton in a weird spot being limited in where he could sign based on who had his rights.

Southwest Kansas Storm Quarterback

A fire has been burning in Jalen to prove his worth at quarterback. He has a chip on his shoulder and says "I always want to prove people wrong." When Coach Gary Thomas came calling from the Southwest Kansas Storm with an opportunity to just play the game and position he loves, it was a no-brainer. In two games as the Storm quarterback, Morton has put up almost 350 yards passing, tossed six touchdowns, and rushed for over 75 yards and another four touchdowns on the ground.

The biggest transition for Morton from the traditional outdoor game to the smaller field that is the arena game was understanding his arm strength. Everything is quick and short, and as we know Jalen has a rocket. When I first talked to Gary Thomas about the Storm in training camp, that's what he brought up right away, saying he loved this new quarterback and if they could harness his rocket arm, he'd be special.

He's been special through two games leading the Storm to a 2-0 record. Morton said he's surprised how quickly this team became "Very brother-like in a short time." And that's translated to their play on the field. His gameday routines vary, when they play on Sunday like they did this past week he always catches church online, God always comes first. He loves to walk the field and get to know the surface he's about to play on. He has two go-to songs "Enjoy the Show" by The Weekend & Future, and "Let it All Work Out" by Lil Wayne.

Off the field, Morton is spending time building his own clothing brand called "Rare Legends." Turning rare ideas into legendary outcomes is his tagline for the brand. Follow him for more updates on Rare Legends availability.

Morton is constantly working on his body and conditioning and spends off time working with Coach Thomas to continue to prepare. He loves checking in and catching up with his little brother Kadon Morton who is in spring training with the Atlanta Braves organization. He always makes sure to call home to talk to his parents and sister Kassidi.

Watch Jalen and the Storm go to battle with the Albany Firebirds, who made the arena championship game last year. Tune in live to VICETV for this game of the week Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET.

