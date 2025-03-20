March 20 Transactions Update

The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Desmond Maxwell Albany FB/LB

Tizell Lewis SW Kansas DB

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free to sign with any organization after they clear waivers.

Cayden Burger Washington OL

The following players have been placed on the refused to report list. Their rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.

Duke Williams Albany WR

