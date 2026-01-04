Jack Hannah Makes His Debut in Colorado
Published on January 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
Hannah had 2G/6A in his debut as a Mammoth
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 4, 2026
- Seals Leave It All on the Field But Fall to Calgary on Saturday Night at Pechanga Arena - San Diego Seals
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Mammoth Stories
- Mammoth Knock off Rochester Knighthawks Via 18-13 Victory at LOUD HOUSE
- Mammoth Host Rochester Knighthawks January 3 on Native American Heritage Night
- Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman TJ Comizio Via One-Year Contract
- JoJo War Drummer, Colorado Mammoth Set to Honor Creator's Game on Native American Heritage Night
- Colorado Mammoth Acquire Forward Jack Hannah from Las Vegas Desert Dogs