It's YOUR Turn to Take the Pitch

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







It's YOUR turn to take the pitch

Ahead of the 2026 MLR Championship on June 21, the Great American Scrum Championship is taking over.

Eight players. No backs. Pure forward pack dominance.

Sign up your team.

#MLR2026







Major League Rugby Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.