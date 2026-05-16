It's YOUR Turn to Take the Pitch
Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video
It's YOUR turn to take the pitch
Ahead of the 2026 MLR Championship on June 21, the Great American Scrum Championship is taking over.
Eight players. No backs. Pure forward pack dominance.
Sign up your team.
#MLR2026
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