Inside the IFL Week 17

July 3, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video







An all-new Inside The IFL is out now!

Join Commissioner Todd Tryon for a recap of last week's action, an inside look at the upcoming week, and an exciting interview with Bay Area Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. Plus, get the latest on playoff scenarios!

Don't miss this week's episode!

