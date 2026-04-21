Inside MLR: Episode 6: Big Wins, Bigger Questions

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







This week on Inside MLR, we've got a stacked show with special guest, USA Rugby Hall of Famer, @mikepetri8779 in the studio breaking down all the biggest moments from Major League Rugby!

Alex Magleby joins the show live from UCLA to give his instant reaction to one of the season's most thrilling matches: the California Legion defeated the @seattleseawolvesrugby 38-29 in Los Angeles on Sunday Night Rugby.

Mags dives into:

- The electric fan experience in LA @LegionRugby - The growing parity across Major League Rugby - The success of @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR in Nashville and what benefit that has for the league - His thoughts on the Referee Review System - Will & Mike continue the conversation in Fan Cam reaction, merchandise from fans, and a MASSIVE Week 4 of results

There's plenty of preview of the upcoming Week 5 action from two former players in the broadcast booth.

Ã°Å¸'Â¬ Plus, @WillHooleyChannel puts Mike on the spot: Which MLR team would he LOVE to play for right now? The answer might surprise you...

Subscribe | Ã°Å¸âÂ Like | Ã°Å¸'Â¬ Comment - sometimes, we read them on the show!

Major League Schedule and tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/fixtures-and-results

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Major League Rugby Stories from April 21, 2026

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