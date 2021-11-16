Ignite Sports and Entertainment Mourns the Loss of President Larry Wilson

Columbus, GA - Ignite Sports and Entertainment is saddened to pass along the news that Organization President Larry Wilson has passed away at the age of 52.

Wilson was named President of Ignite Sports and Entertainment in June of this year to help lead the organization into an exciting foray of different entertainment events and further expand the Ignite brand. While with Ignite, Wilson had a very positive and upbeat demeanor with a drive to help others and put on great events and shows for the public.

Prior to his arrival at ISE, Wilson was an experienced entertainment and venue management executive in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he served as a senior VP of Facility Operations and Programming. Prior to his stint with the Jaguars, he spent 20+ years with SMG and served in many different markets (primarily in the southeast United States) in venue and event management.

"Larry's passing is a monumental loss to our company and me, personally, as he was a decades-long friend." Ignite Sports owner Jeff Croop said. "On behalf of both Ignite Sports and the Croop family we send our thoughts and prayers to Larry's family."

To honor Larry's memory, the Columbus River Dragons hockey team will wear commemorative stickers with Wilson's initials on their helmets for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Larry is survived by his parents and his two sons, Trace and Jack. The entire Ignite Sports and Entertainment family gives our most sincere condolences to Larry's loved ones and friends in this difficult time.

