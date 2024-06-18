IFL Week 14 Recap

Week 14 has concluded, featuring an upset in three of the eight matches. Along with the three upsets, Green Bay clinched the first spot in the 2024 IFL Playoffs with their win over Jacksonville on Friday night.

Kicking off Week 14, the Jacksonville Sharks (2-9) traveled to the Resch Center to face off against the Green Bay Blizzard (10-2). The Blizzard had control for most of this game, defeating Jacksonville 63-35. With this win, Green Bay wins their 10th game of the season, making their first playoff appearance since 2019.

In their third 60-point performance of the season, quarterback Max Meylor had a nearly perfect performance. Meylor was 15/19 for 159 yards and four touchdown passes, rushing for an additional two scores. EJ Burgess led the rushing attack, taking nine carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the Blizzard won the turnover battle two-to-zero, with Scean Mustin recovering a fumble in the first quarter and Ravarius Rivers hauling in a highlight-reel one-handed interception. With this win against the Sharks, Green Bay has clinched the first spot in the 2024 IFL Playoffs, reaching the postseason for the first time since reaching Round One in 2019.

Following their win last week, the Sharks headed into Green Bay, WI, looking to take down the top team in the Eastern Conference. Quarterback Fred Payton Jr. finished the night 11/17 for 124 yards and three touchdown passes, leading the team in rushing with 51 yards and one touchdown. Jacksonville's defense struggled, allowing touchdowns on nine of their 10 drives, forcing a turnover on downs in the second quarter. The Sharks look to bounce back next week against Massachusetts, returning to the Shark Tank in Week 15.

Kicking off Saturday's action, the San Antonio Gunslingers (6-5) came away with the first upset of the week, taking down the Massachusetts Pirates (6-6). This was the first matchup between these two, with the Gunslingers now holding a 1-0 series lead.

Coming into this game off a win last week, the Gunslingers made it two wins in a row, upsetting the Pirates in Week 14. Quarterback Sam Castronova furthered his lead as the top passer in the league, completing 28/38 passes for 314 yards and six touchdowns, including a touchdown pass with 15 seconds left to give San Antonio the win. This performance ranks as the most passing yards in one game this season, as Sam Castronova now holds the first three spots in the league for most passing yards in a game. Through 11 weeks, the Gunslingers quarterback has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 59-to-3, totaling nearly 2,500 yards. Defensively, San Antonio lost the turnover battle, but with their high-scoring offense, they were able to upset Massachusetts. The Gunslingers continue their late-season playoff push as they face off against the Wranglers in a Week 15 battle.

The Pirates entered this week as favorites by more than a touchdown, but due to a last-second touchdown by San Antonio, Massachusetts lost their third straight. Alejandro Bennifield finished the night 12/20 for 144 yards and three touchdowns in his return to action. On the ground, Jimmie Robinson gashed the Gunslingers, taking 14 carries for 74 yards and three trips to the end zone. On defense, the Pirates capitalized on turnovers, recovering a pair of fumbles that both led to Pirates touchdowns. Looking to break their three-game losing streak, the Pirates take on the two-win Jacksonville Sharks.

In the first slate of games on Saturday, the Sioux Falls Storm (3-8) faced off against the Tulsa Oilers (4-8) in their second and final matchup of the season. The Oilers broke their six-game losing streak, upsetting the Storm 55-41.

Since their 72-point performance in Week Seven, the Oilers have faced six losses in a row. However, this week against the Sioux Falls Storm, Tulsa celebrated a victory for the first time since the first week of May. Quarterback Andre Sale finished the night with an impressive stat line, completing 25/37 passes for 216 yards and seven touchdown passes. Defensively, the Oilers recovered a fumble, setting them up to take a 10-point lead with less than a minute left in the first half. From then on, Tulsa maintained a lead that Sioux Falls couldn't overcome. The Oilers look to build off this win, hitting the road to take on the Barnstormers next week.

Coming into the week following a thrilling win against the Vegas Knight Hawks, the Storm fell short for the eighth time this season. The Storm's air attack was kept in check for most of the game, as Lorenzo Brown Jr. completed 20/31 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown. However, on the ground, KeShawn Williams led the team with seven carries for 31 yards and three trips to the end zone. On the defensive side of the ball, Rome Weber hauled in the only turnover for Sioux Falls, bringing in an interception in the third quarter, leading to a score shortly after. However, allowing a score on nine of 12 drives, the Storm's offense couldn't keep up with Tulsa. Next week, Sioux Falls looks to bounce back against the Frisco Fighters, heading to the Comerica Center for a Week 15 matchup.

In the final Battle of I-80 of the season, the Quad City Steamwheelers (5-6) and Iowa Barnstormers (4-7) faced off for the third and final time in the regular season. With the series tied at one win apiece before Saturday's meeting, the Barnstormers squeaked out a win, defeating the Steamwheelers 28-27 and claiming the series victory over Quad City.

In one of the lower-scoring games of the week, Barnstormers quarterback Daniel Smith made his second start for Iowa in Week 14. Smith finished the game 11/24 for 112 yards and three touchdown passes. Along with Smith's offensive production, Gabriel Rui was a difference-maker in this game. Rui was a perfect 2/2 on PAT, successfully hit a deuce attempt, and added a pair of field goals, including the game-winner with just over a minute left in the game. In a game that came down to a single point, Rui's efforts on special teams ended up being crucial. Next week, the Barnstormers head back to the Wells Fargo Arena, taking on the Tulsa Oilers.

Entering their third matchup of the season with Iowa, the Steamwheelers couldn't pull out the victory at the end. Quad City matched nearly every score by the Barnstormers, but Gabriel Rui's deuce in the second quarter was ultimately the difference maker. Quarterback Judd Erickson finished the night 15/27 for 139 yards with one passing touchdown, while he added 25 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Losing two of their last three games, the Steamwheelers look to bounce back with a win next week at home against the playoff-bound Green Bay Blizzard.

Continuing Saturday's action, the Vegas Knight Hawks (8-3) took on the Duke City Gladiators (1-10). The Knight Hawks broke their three-game losing streak, defeating the Gladiators 53-39 on Saturday night.

Vegas quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson returned this week fully, completing 9/15 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown pass. Johnson also led Vegas in rushing, taking 14 carries for 71 yards and three additional touchdowns. Vegas had a strong rushing attack this game, with running back Taurean Taylor also finding the end zone twice. Adding to the scoreboard, Kevin Macias added a successful deuce in the first quarter. Defensively, the Knight Hawks forced two turnovers, hauling in two second-quarter interceptions. To put the nail in the coffin for Duke City this week, Lorenzo Hernandez got in the backfield, bringing Hasan Rogers down for a safety, closing the door for the Gladiators' come-back attempt. Vegas returns home next week to take on the Arizona Rattlers for their second meeting of the season.

After starting the month of June with a victory, Duke City dropped their second game in a row, falling to 1-10 on the season. Following a slow start offensively, quarterback Hasan Rogers relieved Kilgo. Rogers finished the night 6/12 for 97 yards and two touchdown passes. As a rusher, Rogers led the game with 15 rushes for 151 yards. Defensively, the Gladiators held Vegas to just three touchdowns in the first half. However, Duke City would allow four straight touchdown drives in the second half, resulting in their 10th loss of the season. The Gladiators continue their four-game homestand, taking on the Bay Area Panthers next week.

Kicking off the final slate of games on Saturday night, the Northern Arizona Wranglers (7-4) faced off against the Arizona Rattlers (8-4) in an in-state rivalry. This was the second time these teams met this season, and the Rattlers completed the two-game sweep with a 56-49 victory.

After their Week One victory against Northern Arizona, the Rattlers entered this week as home favorites against their in-state rivals. Quarterback Dalton Sneed had a near-perfect performance, completing 13/19 passes for 195 yards and seven touchdown passes. Sneed also led the Rattlers in rushing, taking eight carries for 34 yards. Defensively, Arizona won the turnover battle, as Dillion Winfrey brought in the game's only turnover. The Rattlers won their fourth straight, heading into next week against the Knight Hawks.

Heading into this week on a three-game winning streak, the Wranglers dropped their second game against the Rattlers this season. Quarterback Joshua Jones was 14/20 for 165 yards and four touchdowns while leading the Wranglers in rushing with 55 yards and an additional touchdown. Northern Arizona's defense held the Rattlers to a turnover on downs on their first drive, but following that one stop, the Wranglers allowed eight straight touchdown drives. Northern Arizona's three-game win streak came to an end this week, as they now turn their attention to the San Antonio Gunslingers.

Wrapping up Saturday's action, the Frisco Fighters (9-3) took on against the Tucson Sugar Skulls (2-9) in a cross-conference battle. The Sugar Skulls kept it close in the first half but were handed their ninth loss of the season following a six-point second half.

Coming into this week off an upset loss last week, the Frisco Fighters bounced back against Tucson, defeating the Sugar Skulls on the road. TJ Edwards finished the night 11/21 for 109 yards and three touchdown passes. Edwards also led the team in rushing, taking 13 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the Fighters came away with a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and an interception, as defensive lineman Adrien Hernandez hauled in Frisco's sole interception. Winning three of their last four games, Frisco returns to the Comerica Center to take on the Sioux Falls Storm for the first time this season.

Tucson came into this week on a three-game losing streak, and following Saturday night, that losing streak extended to four games. This matchup was neck-and-neck through the first half, with Tucson trailing after the first two quarters of play. The Sugar Skulls featured a new quarterback this week, as Giovanni Sanders completed 10/14 for 69 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Devonte Sapp-Lynch led the team, rushing 16 times for 84 yards and a touchdown. Playing both ways for Tucson, Mike Carrigan hauled in an interception for the Sugar Skulls, tallying their only turnover on the night. Tucson returns to the Tucson Arena next week, taking on the San Diego Strike Force next week, as they look to end this season on a high note.

Putting a pin in Week 14, the San Diego Strike Force (7-5) took on the Bay Area Panthers (9-2) for the third time this season with one game remaining in the series. After losing the first two games of the regular-season series, the Strike Force came away with their first victory over Bay Area this season, defeating the Panthers in a Sunday evening thriller.

Falling behind 14-0 early, San Diego's 22-point fourth quarter resulted in the Strike Force taking down Bay Area for the first time this season. San Diego Quarterback Nate Davis completed 19/28 for 158 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, Atoa Fox hauled in the Strike Force's league-leading 18th interception as the only turnover forced by San Diego. Kicking off the 22-point fourth quarter, Elijah Lilly returned a field goal attempt 51 yards for the first of three touchdowns. The Strike Force takes on the Sugar Skulls next week in the Tucson Arena, looking to win back-to-back games.

Bay Area started strong, but their lack of production in the second half ultimately crushed those hopes. Daquan Neal had an impressive performance, completing 10/18 passes for 131 yards and two touchdown passes while leading the Panthers on the ground with 64 yards and an additional four touchdowns. Neal was responsible for all six of Bay Area's touchdowns. On defense, Joe Foucha hauled in both interceptions for Bay Area, capitalizing on two of Nate Davis' errant throws. Following this loss, the Panthers travel to the Rio Rancho Event Center next week for a meeting with the Duke City Gladiators.

Week 15 features another eight-game slate throughout Saturday and Sunday. The action kicks off Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CT as the Massachusetts Pirates take on the Jacksonville Sharks at the Shark Tank. Be sure to catch all eight games streamed live on the IFL YouTube Channel and Caffeine TV.

