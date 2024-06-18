IFL Coaches Poll - Week 14

Week 14 of the 2024 IFL season has concluded, as a new team claims the top spot. Here's the list of how IFL coaches rank the league in its entirety.

Green Bay Blizzard (+1)

Bay Area Panthers (-1)

Vegas Knight Hawks (+2)

Frisco Fighters (-)

Arizona Rattlers (+1)

San Diego Strike Force (+1)

Northern Arizona Wranglers (-4)

San Antonio Gunslingers (+2)

Massachusetts Pirates (-1)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-1)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)

Tulsa Oilers (+1)

Sioux Falls Storm (-1)

Jacksonville Sharks (-)

Duke City Gladiators (-)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-)

This week of action featured three upsets among an eight-game slate, causing a bit of movement within the Coaches Poll. Green Bay claims the first spot following their clinched playoff berth on Friday night. Vegas and San Antonio moved up two spots from last week's poll, crowning them this week's highest movers.

Week 15 showcases another eight-game slate, with games taking place across Saturday and Sunday. The action begins Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CT, as the Massachusetts Pirates face off against the Jacksonville Sharks. Catch all the Week 15 action streamed live on YouTube or Caffeine.

