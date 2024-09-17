IceRays Appoint PA Announcer, in Arena Host, and Broadcast Media Relations Manager

Corpus Christi, Texas - The Corpus Christi IceRays are pleased to announce Lorenzo Buitron II, Joey Erickson and Joseph Roberts as a trio of new additions to the organization.

Buitron II and Roberts will join the Game Operations staff as the new In Arena Host and PA Announcer respectively, and Erickson will serve as the organizations Broadcast and Media Relations Manager.

Lorenzo is a Kinesiology graduate of Texas A&M Kingsville. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his nephew, traveling with friends, and watching hockey and college football. His favorite teams include the Dallas Stars, Texas Longhorns and of course the Corpus Christi IceRays.

Joseph will embark in his first season as the official PA Announcer of the Corpus Christi IceRays. Before joining the staff, Roberts has worked in entertainment and has served as a First Responder for over 25 years. He currently resides in Aransas Pass.

"We're excited to welcome Lorenzo and Joseph to the IceRays family! Their hyped energy and passion for the game will bring a new level of excitement to our fans this season," said Community Relations and Game Day Coordinator Michelle Evans.

Joey, a Richardson, TX native, will serve as the IceRays play-by-play announcer for all home and away games this season. He brings six years of broadcasting experience in a variety of sports and locations since graduating from St. Cloud State in 2022. Prior to joining the IceRays, Erickson was the play-by-play announcer for the Chippewa Steel, and Producer at the home of the Cowboys and Rangers 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Vice President Tanya Perez stated, "We are excited for Joey to join our team. His passion and talent will undoubtedly bring out team's stories to life."

For information, please call 361-814-7825, 814-PUCK.

And for more information on the IceRays throughout the offseason, visit goicerays.com.

