Huskies Announce Coaches for 2024 Season

December 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Marcus Pointer will be entering his sixth season with the Huskies as our Field Manager. While attending Skyline Junior College in 2009, he won 21 games in two seasons while achieving 1st team all-conference unanimous pitcher-of-the-year and 1st team All American. Later, Pointer became assistant coach at Canada Junior College. He was pitching coach for Orange County Riptide during their 2017 Championship season. He also instructed several all-league pitchers and top prospects. Pointer is currently the Associate Head Coach and Pitching Coach at Skyline Junior College in San Bruno, California.

