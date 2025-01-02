Huntsville's Austin Alger Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Month
January 2, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Austin Alger of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the December Warrior SPHL Player of the Month.
Alger recorded a point in all but one game last month, scoring six goals and adding 11 assists, in leading the Havoc to an 8-2-1 record in December as they maintained their hold on first place heading into the new year.
Alger had five multi-point games, including consecutive three-point outings, as part of a nine-game scoring streak from November 28-December 21. Since signing with Huntsville on November 14, Alger has found the scoresheet in 15 of his 17 games and is second on the team with 26 points.
A native of Livonia, MI, Alger was the 2022-2023 SPHL Rookie of the Year while a member of the Fayetteville Marksmen and signed with the Havoc after playing parts of two seasons in Finland and Slovakia.
Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Month: Drake Glover, Birmingham (9 gp, 5g, 1a, 1 gwg), Ty Taylor, Evansville (3-2-1, 2.20 gaa, 0.931 sv%), Ryan Nolan, Fayetteville (7 gp, 4g, 7a, +3), Tyler Williams, Knoxville (7 gp, 6g, 6a, +8, 2 gwg), Dysen Skinner, Macon (2-2-0, 2.32 gaa, 0.928 sv%), Carlos Fornaris, Peoria (11 gp, 3g, 11a, +10), Leif Mattson, Quad City (10 gp, 6g, 12a, +5), and Austen Roudebush, Roanoke (5-1-0, 2.43 gaa, 0.915 sv%, 1 so).
