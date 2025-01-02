SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Thursday announced the following suspensions:

Knoxville's Lucas Helland

Knoxville's Lucas Helland has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 117, Birmingham at Knoxville, played on Tuesday, December 31.

Helland was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 19:18 of the third period.

Helland will miss Knoxville's game against Macon on Friday.

Quad City's Nicola Levesque

Quad City's Nicola Levesque has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 120, Quad City at Peoria, played on Tuesday, December 31.

Levesque was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.12 for instigating an altercation within the last five minutes of regulation at 17:11 of the third period.

Levesque will miss Quad City's game against Evansville on Friday.

