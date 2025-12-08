Hounds Extend All-MLR Wing Noah Brown

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced Monday afternoon the team agreed to terms on a contract extension with Second-Team All-MLR wing Noah Brown. The South Bend, Indiana native was originally drafted by the Hounds with the fourth pick in the 2023 MLR Draft, the team's first draft pick in franchise history.

As a rookie, the product out of Indiana University appeared in 13 games and made seven starts. Brown carried the ball 43 times and gained 523 meters, averaging over 12 meters per carry. As a ball carrier, he beat 28 defenders, registered four clean line breaks, and scored four tries for a total of 20 points. He completed 48 of his 53 tackle attempts including one dominant tackle.

After an impressive rookie season, Brown established himself as a bonafide starter in 2025. The wing appeared in 16 games with 15 starts and added an additional three scores to his career tallies. He finished the season with 10 clean line breaks, more than doubling his total from 2024, and beat 23 defenders with ball in hand. Important to note, however, is that he exploded on offense in the latter stages of the season.

From the Hounds Week 14 Monday Night Rugby contest against Los Angeles through the conclusion of the season, he created seven line breaks and beat 13 defenders, while running for 283 meters on just 35 carries. Brown was credited with 125 tackles on the year, including four dominant tackles. He finished the season with Second-Team All-MLR honors, the first postseason accolade of his career.

Brown has been capped by the US Eagles in both 7s and 15s and has been included in the Eagles' wider training pool since the conclusion of his rookie season. The midwest native originally began playing rugby at perennial powerhouse Penn High School. He was collegiate teammates with Peyton Wall, the Hounds' first round draft pick in the 2024 Collegiate Draft.







