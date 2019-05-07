Host Families Needed

Dear Westerners Fan:

Each year we house 20-25 college athletes from across the country with local volunteer host families.

This year we are 10 beds short.

More than half of our roster each season is comprised of players from out-of-state, many of whom are visiting New England for the very first time.

Imagine, then, being a twenty year old baseball player, wanting to focus on developing your skills, but not knowing a single person around.

What keeps players coming back year after year is hearing from former players that our host families are not just a bunk and a roof, but major league level families, waiting to provide shelter, assistance, a cheering section, and food through the Summer.

Please, if you have an extra bedroom and can house a college baseball player this summer from May 30th - through August 5th, call Shelley Pitser at (203) 788-3898 or email her shelley@danburywesterners.com.

We want and need to have all players report but may need to make unwanted cuts to the team if we don't have housing for them.

Thank you for your consideration.

